Left Menu

DoT warns telcos of action for not appointing nodal officer for trusted portal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2022 22:35 IST | Created: 10-06-2022 22:33 IST
DoT warns telcos of action for not appointing nodal officer for trusted portal
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Department of Telecom on Friday warned telecom service providers of strict action, if they fail to appoint a nodal officer as required under the National Security Directive on Telecommunication for trusted telecom portal.

The directive mandates telecom service providers to only instal equipment from the trusted source as approved by the competent authority.

DoT said that it has issued instructions on March 30, 2021 and June 16, 2021 and a reminder on December 13, 2021.

The notice said that all telecom licensees have still not registered on the trusted telecom portal.

''Hence, those licensees who have not submitted an authorisation letter for appointing a nodal officer for trusted telecom portal are requested to submit the same to the designated authority i.e, National National Cyber Security Coordinator by June 15, failing which action will be taken against those licensees,'' the notice said.

In a bid to tighten security of communications network, the Cabinet Committee on Security on December 16, 2020 approved the National Security Directive on Telecommunication Sector, which mandates service providers to purchase equipment from trusted sources.

Under the provisions of this directive, the government declares a list of trusted sources and trusted products for installation in the country's telecom network. All works related to the directive are carried through the trusted telecom portal.

The list of the trusted source and product are decided based on approval of a committee headed by the deputy national security advisor.

The directive, however, does not affect annual maintenance contracts or updates to existing equipment already inducted in the network before the directive came into effect.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Norway to return its military helicopters, seek repayment from NH Industries

Norway to return its military helicopters, seek repayment from NH Industries

 Norway
2
New update lands on OnePlus 10R 5G in India: What's new?

New update lands on OnePlus 10R 5G in India: What's new?

 India
3
As top U.S. retailers drown in goods, rotation to services picks up inflation slack

As top U.S. retailers drown in goods, rotation to services picks up inflatio...

 Global
4
Study Reveals Privacy Threats of Real-Time Bidding

Study Reveals Privacy Threats of Real-Time Bidding

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022