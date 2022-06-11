Hafele "Let's Reimagine" launch in Pune

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] June 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): The need to take a fresh look at our homes and the different spaces within them, has gained great importance. After spending two years within the confines of their homes, people are realizing that living spaces need to be more flexible, more comfortable, and more future-ready. While design and aesthetics define the ambiance of spaces, it is functionality (through clever and smart hardware solutions) that provides day-to-day benefits like adding convenience, bringing in ease of living ,and utilizing the available space flexibly for multiple applications. Hafele has recently launched a new range of kitchen and home solutions from our in-house global assortment - the Matrix Drawer and Runner Systems, Free Flap Fittings, Metalla 510 Furniture Hinges, and Wire Storage Solutions. These products reflect the strong competencies that Hafele holds in research, development, engineering, and manufacturing; and come with the well-recognized quality standards that our brand stands for, globally.

Hafele has 5 manufacturing units, 4 located within Germany; and 1 located at Budapest, Hungary. Our in-house brands developed at these units through investment in engineering and manufacturing, ensure that we achieve the highest standards in terms of functionality, quality, and design, making Hafele a leading manufacturer. These brands include: * Ixconnect - Connector systems for furniture construction.

* Dialock - Sophisticated access control electronic RFID locking systems * Lift and Turn - Free family flap fittings.

* Loox - Plug and play modular LED lighting systems for furniture. * Matrix - Modular drawer and runner systems for all applications

* Slido - Sliding door systems for furniture, domestic and commercial applications. Being the world leader in interior functionality, Hafele has been enhancing homes in India for almost 20 years now. We have every product in our range that can potentially add value to different interior spaces like homes, offices, institutions and hotels; and can create functionality for the different applications within any interior space. The brand is also well recognized among end customers who strongly associate Hafele with intelligent and smart home appliances as well as flexible and innovative kitchen solutions.

To increase its reach and strengthen its brand recall among end customers, Hafele has launched a new communication strategy that redefines its position as a "Lifestyle brand" that can bring ease, convenience, creativity and flexibility to homes. Hafele is a brand that exists around you in every possible way - be it through its clever storage solutions and intelligent and smooth hardware in kitchens, its smart digital security solutions for doors, its holistic range of sliding solutions for any application, its extensive range of lighting solutions for different areas of the home or its modern range of intuitive home appliances and more. Hafele products lend experience, novelty, flexibility and future readiness to different spaces in any home. With Hafele's new byline "Let's Reimagine" the brand invites everyone to dream and choose from the endless options from Hafele's many product ranges - in order to create or recreate their perfect homes.

Jurgen Wolf, Managing and Marketing Director - Hafele South Asia, says, "For a long time Hafele has enjoyed a leadership position in the B-to-B segment in South Asia. We now want to take our brand and what it stands for, directly to the end customer through our newly launched 'Let's Reimagine' campaign. With this well-defined communication strategy for our brand, we are trying to visualize the many interior solutions which Hafele is offering. We are hoping that this will wet our customer's appetite to visit one of our Hafele Showrooms where they can actually touch, feel and experience the solutions that Hafele has on offer and convince them to use our products and services." The Hafele 'Let's Reimagine' campaign was activated on all digital platforms in March 2022. Through a host of lifestyle videos and inspirational posts, this campaign shows how the diverse Hafele solutions bring easiness, convenience, flexibility and ultimately more quality of life, to a working couple's hectic lifestyles.

Customer Care Email ID: customercare@hafeleindia.com Hafele India is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Hafele Global network and has been operating in India since 2003 under the leadership of Jurgen Wolf (Managing Director). The ability of the company to understand the diverse Indian market has made it an authority in the field of architectural hardware, furniture and kitchen fittings and accessories. The company also has a strong presence in synergized product categories namely Home Appliances, Furniture Lighting, Sanitary and Surfaces catering to the focused demand from these industries.

The subsidiary has a strong nationwide presence with offices in Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Kolkata and Cochin. It has full-scale operations in Sri Lanka and Bangladesh with Regional offices and Design Showrooms in both countries; and has also spread its operations to other regions of South Asia including Nepal, Bhutan and Maldives. Hafele India services its customers with a base of over 1300 employees, a well-networked Franchise network of over 190 shops along with over 500 direct dealers and 90+ distributors who in turn cater to over 8000 satellite dealers. The subsidiary has a sophisticated Logistics centre in Mumbai along with distribution centres in Delhi, Bangalore, Kolkata and Colombo respectively.

