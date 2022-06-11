Left Menu

Maximum governance is arrived at when people ask right questions: FM Sitharaman

Once we examined, we understood that many activities which the public was not aware of were worth looking at and putting them out in a crisp manner in which people can understand so that people appreciate how the Ministry contributes to nation building, Sitharaman added.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Image Credit: ANI
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said that maximum governance is arrived at only when people ask the right questions and the government can remove the ''deadwood and the undergrowth''.

She was speaking at 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Iconic Week' of the Ministry of Finance, being celebrated from June 6-12.

The minister launched a slew of innovative communication and outreach products aimed at spreading financial and tax literacy and explained the contributions of different departments toward the nation's development during the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Sitharaman said, "maximum governance is arrived at only when people ask the right questions and we are able to remove deadwood undergrowth and make it for bright amrit kal".

Referring to the Iconic week, she said, ''the Finance Ministry had its reservations about how effective a campaign can be since the kind of work we do involves activities which when we speak, people do not tend to appreciate". She said the ministry is putting many activities out in a crisp manner. ''Once we examined, we understood that many activities which the public was not aware of were worth looking at and putting them out in a crisp manner in which people can understand so that people appreciate how the Ministry contributes to nation building," Sitharaman added.

