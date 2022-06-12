Left Menu

PTI | Cuttack | Updated: 12-06-2022 21:45 IST | Created: 12-06-2022 21:24 IST
2nd T20I: Ind vs SA
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@ICC)
Scoreboard of the second T20I between India and South Africa here on Sunday.

India Innings: Ruturaj Gaikwad c Maharaj b Rabada 14 Ishan Kishan c van der Dussen b Nortje 34 Shreyas Iyer c Klaasen b Pretorius 40 Rishabh Pant c van der Dussen b Maharaj 5 Hardik Pandya b Parnell 9 Axar Patel b Nortje 10 Dinesh Karthik not out 30 Harshal Patel not out 12 Extras: (LB-1, W-6) 7 Total: (6 wkts, 20 Overs) 148 Fall of Wickets: 3-1, 48-2, 68-3, 90-4, 98-5, 112-6 Bowler: K Rabada 4-0-15-1, W Parnell 4-0-23-1, A Nortje 4-0-36-2, D Pretorius 4-0-40-1,T Shamsi 2-0-21-0, K Maharaj 2-0-12-1. (MORE) PTI ATK ATK

