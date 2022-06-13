Left Menu

Heavy barricading in central Delhi ahead of Rahul's appearance before ED

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-06-2022 10:56 IST | Created: 13-06-2022 10:55 IST
Heavy barricading in central Delhi ahead of Rahul's appearance before ED
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

All roads leading to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in central Delhi have been barricaded by the police after it denied permission to a protest march by supporters of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is set to appear before the federal agency on Monday.

The Delhi Police has imposed provisions of Section 144 CrPC to prohibit assembly and entry of people on roads leading to the ED headquarters in Pravaratan Bhawan on A P J Abdul Kalam Road.

Gandhi, 51, is expected to move from the Congress party headquarters at 24, Akbar Road to the ED office, a distance of about 2 km, to depose before the agency at 11 AM for questioning and recording of a statement in the National Herald money laundering case.

A heavy posse of Delhi Police and central paramilitary personnel have been deployed all along the roads and bylanes of central Delhi.

A Delhi Police official said the arrangements have been made to ensure that the law and order is maintained in the area.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astra's NASA mission suffers failure, loss of weather satellites

Astra's NASA mission suffers failure, loss of weather satellites

 Global
2
Police: 2 killed, 4 wounded in shooting at Indiana nightclub

Police: 2 killed, 4 wounded in shooting at Indiana nightclub

 Canada
3
Health News Roundup: Canada, in a world first, proposes health warnings on individual cigarettes; U.S. drops COVID testing for incoming international air travelers and more

Health News Roundup: Canada, in a world first, proposes health warnings on i...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Canada, in a world first, proposes health warnings on individual cigarettes; U.S. drops COVID testing for incoming international air travelers and more

Health News Roundup: Canada, in a world first, proposes health warnings on i...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022