Light aircraft crash-lands near Amethi in UP, pilot safe

PTI | Amethi | Updated: 13-06-2022 14:30 IST | Created: 13-06-2022 14:20 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A trainee pilot had a narrow escape when his light aircraft crash-landed here on Monday, damaging its fuselage.

Abhay Patel, the trainee pilot, was safe after the emergency landing, media in-charge of the Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Uran Akademi (IGRUA) R K Dwivedi said.

Patel had taken off on a training sortie from the academy but had to make an emergency landing in the nearby Mohammadpur Churai village on the Amethi-Rae Bareli border.

During the landing, the front portion of the aircraft got damaged, Dwivedi said.

Patel got enrolled at IGRUA in 2021 and has completed 27 hours of flying, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

