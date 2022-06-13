Over 10K youngsters join the 'No Plastic' movement in Rajasthan's Chappar town

Chappar (Rajasthan) [India], June 13 (ANI/PNN): Chappar town in Rajasthan is witnessing a silent revolution in the fight against plastic pollution. Thanks to the 'No Plastic Drive' started by Chamankumar Dudheria, over 10,000 youngsters have joined the movement to eradicate plastic pollution from Chappar in the last few months. Dudheria, a social activist has become a changemaker by launching the 'no plastic drive' to transform the Chappar town. From just a few supporters in the initial stage, the movement has garnered support from more than 10,000 people, mostly youngsters from Chappar town to stop plastic pollution.

The no-plastic movement has spread in the schools, colleges, business establishments, commercial spots across Chappar town. Residents have started banishing the use of plastic materials including plastic cups, bottles, plastic bags etc. to save the town from plastic pollution. Chamankumar Dudheria, a social activist said, "I started learning business at the age of seven years at my grandfather's 'Malji Ki Dukaan', the first shopping mall in Chappar town. I inherited three qualities of honesty, humanity and truthfulness from my father and wanted to transform Chappar town. This is how I launched the no plastic drive initiative". "I have joined hands with many social organizations and we are working on many social projects".

According to Dudheria, 2022 is the golden year for Chappar town as Gurudev Acharaya Mahashramanji is visiting and thousands of devotees from across the world will travel in the town. However, Seva Sadbhavna Mela has been organised in the town through which all the unused things and materials are gathered and distributed among the people in need. This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

