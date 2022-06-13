Zydus Lifesciences' Rs 750 cr-share buyback to open on June 23

Zydus Lifesciences on Monday said its Rs 750 crore-share buyback offer will commence on June 23 and close on July 6.

The drug firm, earlier known as Cadila Healthcare, has fixed July 15, 2022 as the last date for the settlement of bids on stock exchanges which may even happen early, as per a regulatory filing.

The company's board has approved the proposal to buyback a little over 1.15 crore shares, representing up to 1.13 per cent of the total paid-up equity share capital of the company, for an aggregate amount of up to Rs 750 crore.

