Boeing CEO Calhoun bullish on industry demand for airplanes

Reuters | Arlington | Updated: 14-06-2022 01:29 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 01:17 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
Boeing Co Chief Executive Dave Calhoun said on Monday that industrywide demand for airplanes is strong and will continue to improve as airlines to work to replace aging fleets, buy more efficient models and continue to see passenger growth.

"Demand for airplanes is as robust as I've ever seen it. I think it will get more robust," Calhoun told Reuters and another news outlet on the sidelines of an event at Boeing's office. The demand for airplanes "is more than a bubble," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

