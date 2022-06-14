PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 14

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- UK still fighting to secure UK listing of Arm Holdings, says tech minister https://on.ft.com/3HoBdAa - Go-Ahead accepts 650 mln pound bid from group led by Australian bus operator https://on.ft.com/3aT5Cdv

- Liberty Steel wins breathing space on refinancing debt https://on.ft.com/3aVri94 - SpaceX clears environmental hurdle for U.S. launch https://on.ft.com/3mKRw0s

Overview - UK's tech minister, Chris Philip, said on Monday Britain was still involved in Arm Holdings' initial public offering process and the government was "working closely" with the management of the chip manufacturer.

- British transport operator Go-Ahead on Monday agreed to be bought by a consortium of Australia's Kinetic Holding Co and Spain-based transport infrastructure management firm Globalvia Inversiones for about 647.7 million pounds ($786.24 million). - Liberty Steel, owned by Sanjeev Gupta's GFG Alliance group, on Monday reached a standstill deal with Greensill Bank AG on debt facilities regarding its European steel business.

- The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Monday approved a final environmental assessment of the proposed SpaceX Starship spacecraft and Super Heavy rocket programme in Boca Chica, Texas. ($1 = 0.8238 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

