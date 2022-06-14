Ryanair CEO says summer fares will be up 7-9% on 2019 levels

Ryanair Group Chief Executive Michael O'Leary said bookings for Europe's biggest budget airline have continued to strengthen and he expects summer fares to be between 7% and 9% higher than pre-pandemic levels. O'Leary told Reuters that "we've seen very strong bookings through May. We had 92% load factor in May. We think that would rise to about 94% in June. And July, August, and September look very strong with higher load factors and also higher fares".

"Fares will be up probably high single digits 7,8, 9 percent over summer 2019," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)