Vieroots Wellness plans to raise up to USD 10 mn for expanding core businesses
Bengaluru-based Vieroots Wellness Solutions Pvt Ltd on Tuesday said it plans to raise up to USD 10 million (nearly Rs 80 crore) in a Series A funding round for expanding its core businesses.
The firm backed by Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty, plans to invest around Rs 100 crore to open 50 experiential centres across metros and tier-I cities in India by 2025, Vieroots Wellness Solutions said in a statement.
It will first open six experiential centres in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kochi by 2023 as a part of the expansion plan. The company also has plans to open another centre in Dubai.
''Vieroots has plans to raise up to USD 10 million in a Series A funding round for expanding its core businesses,'' it said.
Vieroots Wellness Solutions Chairman Sajeev Nair said the company has set up 'Viegyan Academy' in collaboration with the Indian Association of Functional Medicine to introduce a certification programme in lifestyle coaching.
The course designed by doctors and healthcare experts train life science graduates and wellness enthusiasts to become Viegyan Certified Lifestyle Coaches.
