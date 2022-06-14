Signify Launches EcoLinkAeroFlo Silent Ceiling Fans in India

With its low noise operation and powerful aerodynamic blades, the fan is the perfect summer companion this season New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, has launched EcoLinkAeroFlo silent ceiling fans in India. The fan features aerodynamically designed blades and a high-performance motor that promises a superior air flow of 240 cu.m/min. The motor features a sturdy design and double ball bearings deliver a superior performance while ensuring low noise. The blades are made up of high-grade glass filled ABS that are 100% rust-free, ensuring long lasting performance and durability.

EcoLinkAeroFlo Silent Ceiling Fan • Low Noise Operation • 3 Colour options - Pearl White, Hazel Brown, Walnut wood • High gloss premium finish • Aerodynamic rust-free blades • Blade Sweep: 1250 mm • Power: 80W • Speed: 300 RPM • Air Delivery: 240 cu.m/min • Superior motor with double ball bearing • 2-year warranty EcoLinkAeroFlo ceiling fans have been exclusively designed for modern Indian homes and feature a new-age integrated design with high gloss premium PU finish. The fans are available in 3 elegant color options (Pearl White, Hazel Brown, Walnut wood), to match home interiors and enhance the aesthetics of consumers' home.

Commenting on the launch, Sumit Joshi, CEO & Managing Director, Signify (South Asia) said, “Consumers today seek much more than just functionality from ceiling fans. They are looking for superior performance, great aesthetics, high air delivery combined with a low noise operation to suit their evolving tastes. Keeping these consumer insights in mind, we are pleased to introduce our new range of EcoLinkAeroFlo silent ceiling fans in India. With their sturdy motor, appealing design, aerodynamic profiled blades and superior airflow, these fans are designed to deliver a great experience to urban consumers.” The EcoLinkAeroFlo silent ceiling fan offers a 2-year warranty and is available across leading small and large format retail stores and e-commerce platforms. Signify has recently signed on leading Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi as the brand ambassador for its EcoLink brand. The company has released a TVC for its EcoLinkAeroFlo silent ceiling fans, featuring the actor. Click here to watch the film. About Signify ​ Signify (Euronext: LIGHT) is the world leader in lighting for professionals and consumers and lighting for the Internet of Things. Our Philips products, Interact connected lighting systems and data-enabled services, deliver business value and transform life in homes, buildings and public spaces. With 2021 sales of EUR 6.9 billion, we have approximately 37,000 employees and are present in over 70 countries. We unlock the extraordinary potential of light for brighter lives and a better world. We achieved carbon neutrality in 2020, have been in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index since our IPO for five consecutive years and were named Industry Leader in 2017, 2018 and 2019. News from Signify is located at the Newsroom, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram. Information for investors can be found on the Investor Relations page.

To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: EcoLinkAeroFlo silent ceiling fans available in Pearl White, Hazel Brown &Wallnut Wood PWR PWR

