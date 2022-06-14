CPJ College Narela organized annual convocation ceremony

New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI/ATK): CPJ College of Higher Studies & School of Law, Narela (Affiliated to Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi) organized its Annual Convocation Ceremony on June 12, 2022, at CPJ Campus. After the lamp lighting by the guests and Senior Functionaries, Yugank Chaturvedi, Director General gave the Annual Report for Academic Session 2021-22. Prof (Dr) Mahesh Verma, Vice-Chancellor, Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University delivered the Convocation Speech as the Chief Guest who blessed the graduands to be very successful in their respective domain and said, in a sense, the future of students is intertwined with the future of the country. Youths are driven by idealism, enthusiasm and ambition.

This role has been done well by CPJ College. Prof (Dr) Amita Dev, Vice-Chancellor, Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women, also addressed the graduating students as a Guest of Honor and motivated them to have the courage and commitment to encourage innovations in operative and regulatory systems to meet the diversified needs of the developing country. Dr Abhishek Jain, General Secretary and Yugank Chaturvedi welcomed the Chief Guest, Guest of Honour, students and all guests who attended the function. The Guests conferred the degrees to pass out batches of 2018 and 2019 in all disciplines, i.e. BBA, BBA (CAM), B.Com (Hons.), BCA and B.A.LL.B/BBALLB. Gold Medals were also awarded to the University Toppers. In all, the Convocation Ceremony was a grand success and welcomed by one and all.

