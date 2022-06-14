Make use of modern tech to augment security for Amarnath Yatra: J-K police chief

Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Dilbag Singh on Tuesday called for putting in place an effective mechanism for the smooth and peaceful conduct of the Amarnath Yatra and directed for making adequate use of technology to augment the security for the pilgrimage.

Singh chaired a high-level meeting of senior officers from police, civil administration and CAPFs to review the security arrangements and deployment of personnel for the yatra, at the Police Control Room here.

The director general of the J-K Police directed for placing all possible security arrangements at the pilgrimage base camps and strengthening the communication network.

He stressed for effective and planned regulation of traffic management on the national highway and other roads, parking of vehicles and deployment of forces on the yatra routes of Pahalgam and Baltal.

Singh emphasised upon the officers to make adequate use of modern security gadgets and technology, including CCTVs and drones, to further augment the security at important yatra locations and en route.

He stressed for keeping special focus on sensitive locations and base camps, including parking places, and directed deployment of quick response teams to provide immediate assistance to the pilgrims as and when required.

Stressing for coordination mechanisms and communication systems among the counterparts of all the stakeholders of Army, CAPFs, police and civil administration, the DGP said close coordination is a must for better results.

He directed for putting in place effective mechanism and planning for smooth and peaceful conduct of the yatra.

The police chief emphasised that local and highway security grids need to be kept fully geared up at all levels and joint efforts of all security forces must continue to smoothly conduct the pilgrimage.

He also reviewed the additional security measures being taken on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway.

Singh said adequate manpower has been made available to the jurisdictional officers and reiterated that the identified routes of travel and movement, do's and don'ts for the yatris and helpline numbers should be made public so that the pilgrims could take note and ask for any assistance effortlessly.

The officers representing different forces apprised the DGP regarding the arrangements with regard to security and deployment of manpower in their respective areas of jurisdiction to ensure peaceful yatra and keep the routes leading to the holy cave hassle-free and safe for pilgrims, an official spokesman said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)