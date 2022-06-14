Left Menu

India cannot compromise on fishermen's livelihood; subsidies quite low: Piyush Goyal at WTO

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday called for preserving special and differential treatment at the WTO in dealing with fisheries subsidies saying India cannot compromise on the livelihoods of over 9 million fishermen families.

ANI | Geneva | Updated: 14-06-2022 20:28 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 20:28 IST
India cannot compromise on fishermen's livelihood; subsidies quite low: Piyush Goyal at WTO
Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday called for preserving special and differential treatment at the WTO in dealing with fisheries subsidies saying India cannot compromise on the livelihoods of over 9 million fishermen families. "I see a lot of countries very concerned about their fishermen. But what are the number of fishermen? One may have 1,500 fishermen, another may have 11,000 fishermen, another has 23,000 fishermen, and yet another 12,000," Goyal said in his intervention on Fisheries Subsidies Negotiation at the 12th World Trade Organisation (WTO) conference here.

"The concern of the small number of fishermen prevails over the livelihood of 9 million fishermen in India. This is completely unacceptable! And that is the reason, India is opposed to the current text, also opposed to the way De minimis is sought to be institutionalised," he said. Opposing the WTO proposal on fisheries subsidies, Goyal said, "I see in every which way, the Uruguay round asymmetries and discrimination in agriculture being sought to be institutionalised in fishing today."

"I strongly feel that this outcome of the exercise being carried out now, has not provided a level-playing field to the developing nations to address the aspirations of the traditional fishers and their livelihood. Several million fishers, nearly 9 million families in India depend on assistance and support from the Government, albeit very small which I just demonstrated, for their livelihood," he said. "Any decision not to provide space for small-scale and traditional fishers to expand their capabilities would only rip away their future opportunities," Goyal added.

In his intervention on 'Fisheries Subsidies Negotiation' at the WTO, Goyal noted that India's subsidies are one of the lowest. India, for every fisher family that we have, gives barely $15 in a year to its fishermen families and there are countries here, which give as high as $42,000, $65,000 & $75,000 to one fishermen family. That is the extent of disparity that is sought to be institutionalised, through the current fisheries text, he said.

"India's fisheries sector is traditional and small-scale in nature and we are essentially one of the disciplined nations in sustainably harnessing the fisheries resources," he added. Fish is an inseparable part of Indian mythology, religion and culture. India's engagement in the sustainable harnessing of its fish and aquatic resources has always been exemplary, he said.

"The traditional fishers' life in India has been intertwined with the oceans and seas since times immemorial. Fish is the only source of their livelihood over generations; responsible and sustainable fishing is ingrained in the ethos of our fishers," the minister said. "Our traditional fishers toil under harsh and extreme conditions to bring the highly delicious and nutritious fish protein to our plates and to the plates of many other countries," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

 Global
2
SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

South Africa
3
NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling picture

NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling pi...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot and mouth disease; Pfizer COVID vaccines safe and effective for small children, FDA staff say and more

Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot an...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022