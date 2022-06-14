Business-to-business fintech EnKash on Tuesday said it is planning to double the team size by hiring over 120 employees by March 2023.

This recruitment drive will take EnKash's total employee strength to over 250 members by March 2023, the company said in a statement.

Currently, it employs over 120 people and plans to strategically increase its team strength to 500 within 2023-24.

''Our hiring plans are aligned with our strategy of growing in a capital-efficient manner. Contrary to ongoing trends in the startup ecosystem, we are looking to hire innovative minds to further bolster our consistent growth,'' EnKash co-founder Hemant Vishnoi said. *** Avanse Financial Services partners with National Skill Development Corporation * New age, technologically advanced education-focused NBFC Avanse Financial Services has partnered with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) to provide easy, fast, and affordable financing solutions for the Indian youth interested in fulfilling their skilling requirements. This collaboration is a progressive step towards catering to the growing need for a skilled workforce in the country across various sectors by assisting the aspirants in acquiring the required skills with the help of customised financing solutions, Avanse said.

Amit Gainda, MD & CEO, Avanse Financial Services said skill development is extremely crucial, as it can contribute to structural transformation and economic growth by enhancing employability and labour productivity.

India is one of the youngest countries in the world, with more than 62 per cent of the population in the working-age group and over 54 per cent of the total population below 25 years of age. This creates a large pool of human resources with high-untapped potential for development, Gainda said.

