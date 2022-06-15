Left Menu

Technical woes at Swiss airports halt takeoffs and landings

Reuters | Zurich | Updated: 15-06-2022 10:21 IST | Created: 15-06-2022 10:21 IST
Technical woes at Swiss airports halt takeoffs and landings
  • Country:
  • United States

A technical problem with the air traffic control system has halted takeoffs and landings at Zurich airport, an airport spokesperson said on Wednesday, adding that other Swiss airports had also been affected.

It was not immediately clear how long the problem would persist.

"Due to a major computer failure affecting Skyguide, no landings or take-offs will be possible this morning in Geneva until 8 a.m." authorities at the Geneva airport said on Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

 Global
2
NASA/ESA observatory records spectacular coronal mass ejection: Watch video

NASA/ESA observatory records spectacular coronal mass ejection: Watch video

 Global
3
Bilawal refutes link between Imran Khan's Russia visit and no-confidence motion

Bilawal refutes link between Imran Khan's Russia visit and no-confidence mot...

 Pakistan
4
Jan. 6 panel postpones Wednesday's hearing -statement

Jan. 6 panel postpones Wednesday's hearing -statement

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022