Left Menu

JSW Steel crude steel production in May jumps 31pc

Currently, JSW Steel has an installed annual crude steel capacity of 18 million tonnes in India, which comprises 12.5 MTPA of flat products and 5.5 MTPA of long products.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 15-06-2022 11:54 IST | Created: 15-06-2022 11:53 IST
JSW Steel crude steel production in May jumps 31pc
JSW Steel Image Credit: Twitter (@jswsteel)
  • Country:
  • India

JSW Steel crude steel production in May on a standalone basis jumped 31 percent to 17.89 lakh tonnes, the company said on Wednesday.

The crude steel output in May of FY'21 was 13.67 lakh tonnes.

The flagship company of the USD 22 billion JSW Group stated that production of flat-rolled products also expanded by 29 percent to 12.84 lakh tonnes for the month compared to 9.99 lakh tonnes in the same month last fiscal.

While the production of long items rose by 25 percent on a y-o-y basis to 3.86 lakh tonnes for the month of May 2022. The production in the same month last year was 3.09 lakh tonnes. Currently, JSW Steel has an installed annual crude steel capacity of 18 million tonnes in India, which comprises 12.5 MTPA of flat products and 5.5 MTPA of long products.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

 Global
2
NASA/ESA observatory records spectacular coronal mass ejection: Watch video

NASA/ESA observatory records spectacular coronal mass ejection: Watch video

 Global
3
Bilawal refutes link between Imran Khan's Russia visit and no-confidence motion

Bilawal refutes link between Imran Khan's Russia visit and no-confidence mot...

 Pakistan
4
Jan. 6 panel postpones Wednesday's hearing -statement

Jan. 6 panel postpones Wednesday's hearing -statement

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022