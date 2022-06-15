Left Menu

Crayon Motors inks pact with Bounce Infinity to set up interoperated battery network

The first-of-its-kind tie-up will enable Crayon Motors customers to buy an electric two or three-wheeler without a battery and instead use Bounce Infinitys Battery-as-a-Service BaaS solution, which will be available at various locations, including at the EV makers dealerships, the electric vehicle startup said in the release.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-06-2022 13:38 IST | Created: 15-06-2022 13:38 IST
Electric two-wheeler startup Crayon Motors and EV battery swapping network provider Bounce Infinity have teamed up to set up an interoperated battery network, a release said on Wednesday. The 'first-of-its-kind' tie-up will enable Crayon Motors' customers to buy an electric two or three-wheeler without a battery and instead use Bounce Infinity's 'Battery-as-a-Service' (BaaS) solution, which will be available at various locations, including at the EV maker's dealerships, the electric vehicle startup said in the release. The partnership extends 'BaaS' to Crayon's all low-powered and high-powered two-wheelers. The stations at all times will have charged and ready-to-go batteries that one can easily swap with their near-empty batteries within a few minutes, the release said. In addition, Bounce Infinity will also be extending this service to Crayon's sister concern 3W brand Singham, it said, adding this proposition will also allow Singham vehicles to be now sold under a new variant 'e-rickshaw with battery-as-a-Service'.

''As we aim to expand to other regions, we wish to address the various difficulties that must be solved for a successful and seamless EV adoption in India. Along with our country-wide Roadside Assistance, we will also now be offering battery swapping. This step will go a long way in offering leading comfort and peace of mind to our customers,'' said Mayank Jain - co-founder and Director of Crayon Motors. Crayon Motors manufactures its e-scooters in Ghaziabad, focusing primarily on high-speed two-wheelers. It has made significant investments in R&D to establish manufacturing plants for key components, such as motors, controllers, and prototypes. ''Bounce Infinity has been strategically partnering with prominent players to revolutionise battery swapping and after-sales experience for consumers. Our partnership with Crayon reiterates our commitment towards a cleaner and greener future,'' said Anil G, COO and co-founder of Bounce Infinity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

