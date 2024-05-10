TMC plays dirty politics...: Priyanka Tibrewal slams TMC over Sandeshkhali issue

West Bengal BJP Secretary Priyanka Tibrewal on Friday accused the ruling TMC party of playing dirty politics over the Sandeshkhali incident, adding that the party will face consequences in the upcoming Lok Sabha election. "Time and again, the female Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has called the women of West Bengal false and now her party is repeatedly saying that they have lied after taking money. Not just this, they have now even said that the entire incident was scripted. This is the politics of TMC, it plays dirty politics but it will get a fitting reply," she said.

She also questioned how West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee handled the Sandeshkhali incident saying, "There can be no worse crime than rape. If someone's mother, someone's sister, or someone's daughter says that this has happened to them, you call it false without any investigation. I would like to ask the Chief Minister, would she maintain the same sentiment with her own family and relatives? If anyone from her family says that they have been raped, will you first conduct an investigation or will you say that it's false?" she said. "It took TMC three months to bring forth a fabricated video...BJP did not start all this. The local women gave the entire incident a form of agitation. They told about the atrocities that happened to them and whatever they had to face...The people of the local villages brought all this to light...How does CM know about who was raped and who was not," she said.

Earlier, TMC held a protest march in Sandeshkhali's Trimohini area against the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) alleged conspiracy against women in the riverine island after a sting operation revealed that the BJP was involved in scripting the entire incident. On May 4, a video of a sting operation surfaced that has stirred up controversy in Sandeshkhali which was broadcast by a local television channel. In the alleged video, a person, purportedly a BJP Mandal (booth) president named Gangadhar Koyal is heard saying that Sandeshkhali women, who weren't sexually assaulted, were projected as 'rape' victims at the behest of the LoP.

Claiming that Suvendu 'helped' him get this done, the person in the video said that the former told him that the TMC's strongmen in the area wouldn't be arrested unless he is falsely implicated in a "rape case". However, the news channel that broke the alleged sting operation did not check the veracity of the clip.

Shahjahan Sheikh, who is the key Sandeshkhali accused, is currently behind bars in connection with the attack on a team of the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) while it was in the process of raiding his residence in connection with the alleged ration scam. The women of Sandeshkhali in the North 24 Parganas district came out on the streets earlier against the ruling TMC and Shahjahan, accusing him and his aides of perpetrating gross excesses and atrocities on them while also gobbling up their land. Multiple women on the island accused Shajahan and his aides of "land-grab and sexual assault" under coercion. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)