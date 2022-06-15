Left Menu

3D mapping co Genesys raises Rs 250 crore from Malabar India Fund

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-06-2022 18:53 IST | Created: 15-06-2022 18:53 IST
3D mapping co Genesys raises Rs 250 crore from Malabar India Fund
  • Country:
  • India

Genesys International, a 3D mapping company, on Wednesday said it has raised Rs 250 crore in a funding round led by Malabar India Fund.

Proceeds from the fund raise, which comes a year after the government liberalised the sector by coming up with the new geospatial policy, will be deployed to accelerate the 3D digital twin content programme, as per a statement.

The city-headquartered company, which claims to be the first in the country to launch street imagery for major Indian cities, said the digital twin content platform was launched by the government's think tank Niti Aayog after the new policy came into being.

The company plans to strengthen its 'Content As A Service' platform creating a business model offering multi vertical applications catering to the emerging needs of India's digital infrastructure ecosystem, it said.

''We are excited about Genesys' mapping content and integration capabilities and the opportunities that the Indian digital infrastructure will provide in the years to come,'' Malabar's managing partner Sumeet Nagar said.

The company's chairman and managing director Sajid Malik said the investment which comes after the launch of the new geospatial policy will give a fillip to its capabilities.

Scrip of Genesys gained 5 per cent to close at Rs 584.30 apiece on the BSE on Wednesday, as against a correction of 0.29 per cent on the benchmark.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

 Global
2
NASA/ESA observatory records spectacular coronal mass ejection: Watch video

NASA/ESA observatory records spectacular coronal mass ejection: Watch video

 Global
3
Bilawal refutes link between Imran Khan's Russia visit and no-confidence motion

Bilawal refutes link between Imran Khan's Russia visit and no-confidence mot...

 Pakistan
4
Jan. 6 panel postpones Wednesday's hearing -statement

Jan. 6 panel postpones Wednesday's hearing -statement

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022