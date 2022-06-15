Left Menu

Maha: One dead, five injured as truck rams into tractor in Gondia

One person died and five others were injured when a speeding truck carrying sand rammed into a tractor from behind on MahalgaonMurdada road in Tirora tehsil of Gondia district on Wednesday, police said.The driver of the tractor died on the spot, while the condition of three of the injured persons was said to be critical.

PTI | Gondia | Updated: 15-06-2022 20:14 IST | Created: 15-06-2022 20:14 IST
Maha: One dead, five injured as truck rams into tractor in Gondia
  • Country:
  • India

One person died and five others were injured when a speeding truck carrying sand rammed into a tractor from behind on Mahalgaon–Murdada road in Tirora tehsil of Gondia district on Wednesday, police said.

The driver of the tractor died on the spot, while the condition of three of the injured persons was said to be critical. The accident took place around 8.30 am.

Angry locals gathered at the spot after the accident and torched the truck, police said. The tractor was returning to Mahalgaon village and five labourers were riding in it.

The deceased tractor driver was identified as Prashant Dharamraj Agashe (28), resident of Mahalgaon, said inspector Prataprao Bhonsle of Dawnivada police station.

Govid Dharmraj Agashe (30), Vishal Munnalal Nagpure (22), Gulshan Baliram Kawale (19), Umesh Shekar Agashe (18) and Shailesh Mulchand Bhoyar (22), all residents of Mahalgaon, sustained injuries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

 Global
2
NASA/ESA observatory records spectacular coronal mass ejection: Watch video

NASA/ESA observatory records spectacular coronal mass ejection: Watch video

 Global
3
Bilawal refutes link between Imran Khan's Russia visit and no-confidence motion

Bilawal refutes link between Imran Khan's Russia visit and no-confidence mot...

 Pakistan
4
Jan. 6 panel postpones Wednesday's hearing -statement

Jan. 6 panel postpones Wednesday's hearing -statement

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022