Maha: One dead, five injured as truck rams into tractor in Gondia

One person died and five others were injured when a speeding truck carrying sand rammed into a tractor from behind on Mahalgaon–Murdada road in Tirora tehsil of Gondia district on Wednesday, police said.

The driver of the tractor died on the spot, while the condition of three of the injured persons was said to be critical. The accident took place around 8.30 am.

Angry locals gathered at the spot after the accident and torched the truck, police said. The tractor was returning to Mahalgaon village and five labourers were riding in it.

The deceased tractor driver was identified as Prashant Dharamraj Agashe (28), resident of Mahalgaon, said inspector Prataprao Bhonsle of Dawnivada police station.

Govid Dharmraj Agashe (30), Vishal Munnalal Nagpure (22), Gulshan Baliram Kawale (19), Umesh Shekar Agashe (18) and Shailesh Mulchand Bhoyar (22), all residents of Mahalgaon, sustained injuries.

