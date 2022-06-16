Left Menu

Strides Pharma arm gets EU-GMP certification for two facilities

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2022 10:26 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 10:26 IST
Strides Pharma arm gets EU-GMP certification for two facilities
  • Country:
  • India

Strides Pharma Science on Thursday said its subsidiary has received EU-GMP certification for two of its manufacturing facilities from Hungary's National Institute of Pharmacy and Nutrition.

Stelis Biopharma, an emerging biopharmaceutical and vaccine Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation (CDMO) and the biologics arm of Strides Pharma, has received the European Union Goods Manufacturing Practices (EU-GMP) certification for the two manufacturing plants.

''The approval from EU-GMP is a significant first step in our journey to build a global biologics CDMO platform that offers end-to-end solutions across the modalities,'' company founder Arun Kumar said in a statement.

The facilities are designed to meet global regulatory standards, and as the other global inspections also come through, the company would have all the necessary approvals to cater to global players, he added.

''The last few quarters for our CDMO business have been eventful as we concluded various major contracts. These contracts have added new service revenues to our business and resulted in a commercial sales value of over USD 85 million in the peak year,'' Kumar stated.

Stelis' flagship facility (Unit 2, Bengaluru, India) is an integrated manufacturing set-up that leverages microbial and mammalian platforms for developing and commercialisng biologics and biosimilars in multiple fill-finish formats, including cartridges, devices, pre-filled syringes, liquid, and lyophilized vials.

Besides, its small-scale cGMP manufacturing facility (Unit 1, Bengaluru, India) is designed to support small-scale commercial and cGMP clinical trial material generation and initial technology transfer activities across multiple modalities.

With over USD 300 million in investments, Stelis has built a robust CDMO platform that offers one of APAC's largest drug substance capacities with over 48,000 litre across various modalities and drug product capacities exceeding 400 million units per annum.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Apple's new low-cost iPad to launch with A14 Bionic CPU, USB-C connection: Report

Apple's new low-cost iPad to launch with A14 Bionic CPU, USB-C connection: R...

 United States
2
Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

South Africa
3
NASA citizen scientists turn to virtual reality to explore galaxy in a new way; present first discoveries

NASA citizen scientists turn to virtual reality to explore galaxy in a new w...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX project clears U.S. FAA environmental review; Pandemic stress may disrupt ovaries; blood tests may improve immunity assessment and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX project clears U.S. FAA environmental review; P...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022