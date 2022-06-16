Left Menu

10 people killed in 3 road accidents in MP

The injured rider was admitted to a primary health centre in Ghodadongri town in the district, he said.In another accident in Betul, a speeding dumper collided with a bus while trying to overtake it on an under-construction four-lane road near Shahpura town on Wednesday night, a police official said.The dumper driver, Vikas Dhurve, suffered serious injuries and later died in a hospital, he said.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 16-06-2022 11:53 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 11:49 IST
10 people killed in 3 road accidents in MP
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ten people were killed and as many others injured in three road accidents in Chhindwara and Betul districts of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Thursday.

In Chhindwara, six people, including a child, were killed and five others injured late Wednesday night when their jeep fell into a well near Kodamau village.

The victims were returning from a marriage function in Bhajipani village, Mohkhed police station in charge Gopal Ghasle said.

The well had little water and the jeep got stuck after falling into it, the official said.

The vehicle was later pulled out with the help of a crane.

The five injured persons were admitted to a hospital, the official added.

In Betul district, three people were killed and another person was injured when two motorcycles collided head-on near Sukhadhana village on Wednesday night, Sarni police station in charge Ratnakar Hingve said.

The deceased have been identified as Ankit Nagde (22), Sahil (24), and Sunny (23), he said.

Prima facie, the three victims were not wearing helmets at the time of the accident, the official said. The injured rider was admitted to a primary health center in Ghodadongri town in the district, he said.

In another accident in Betul, a speeding dumper collided with a bus while trying to overtake it on an under-construction four-lane road near Shahpura town on Wednesday night, a police official said.

The dumper driver, Vikas Dhurve, suffered serious injuries and later died in a hospital, he said. Dhurve's assistant and three bus passengers received injuries and were undergoing treatment, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Apple's new low-cost iPad to launch with A14 Bionic CPU, USB-C connection: Report

Apple's new low-cost iPad to launch with A14 Bionic CPU, USB-C connection: R...

 United States
2
Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

South Africa
3
NASA citizen scientists turn to virtual reality to explore galaxy in a new way; present first discoveries

NASA citizen scientists turn to virtual reality to explore galaxy in a new w...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX project clears U.S. FAA environmental review; Pandemic stress may disrupt ovaries; blood tests may improve immunity assessment and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX project clears U.S. FAA environmental review; P...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022