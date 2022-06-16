Left Menu

Sint Maarten and World Bank sign US$26.8m grant for Fostering Resilient Learning Project

The infrastructure of Sint Maarten’s education sector was significantly damaged by Hurricanes Irma and Maria, with detrimental effects on children’s learning environments.

World Bank | Philipsburg | Updated: 16-06-2022 11:57 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 11:57 IST
Sint Maarten and World Bank sign US$26.8m grant for Fostering Resilient Learning Project
The project will also support the development of a comprehensive management information system to inform Government decision-making and oversight of the education, culture, youth, and sport sectors. Image Credit: Pixabay

Today, the Government of Sint Maarten and the World Bank signed a US$26.8 million grant agreement for the Fostering Resilient Learning Project. The project aims to rebuild the Sister Marie Lawrence (SML) and Charles Leopold Bell (CLB) schools, to restore access to library services through the reconstruction of the Philipsburg Jubilee Library (PJL), and to strengthen the government's management information system for the Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sports (MECYS).

The infrastructure of Sint Maarten's education sector was significantly damaged by Hurricanes Irma and Maria, with detrimental effects on children's learning environments. As a result, access to schooling and to the extra-curricular programs of the SML and CLB schools – including those targeting special needs and at-risk youth and students - either were discontinued or could not be implemented as planned. Moreover, the PJL – a critical center for literacy, culture, and artistic expression in Sint Maarten – remains severely damaged and unusable. Its reconstruction is needed to return PJL to its pre-hurricane role of providing access to culture and education for the community.

"The reconstruction of Sister Marie Laurence and Charles Leopold Bell schools and of the Philipsburg Jubilee Library will improve learning environments and strengthen human capital in the country," said Lilia Burunciuc, World Bank Director for the Caribbean. "I am delighted that this project will reopen access to critical educational and learning services, especially for those Sint Maarten youth who have special needs or are at-risk."

The project will also support the development of a comprehensive management information system to inform Government decision-making and oversight of the education, culture, youth, and sport sectors.

"Strengthening the MECYS's management information system that allows for more reliable and accessible data will inform the decision-making of policymakers for a better management of the sector," said Claret Conner, Director of the National Recovery Program Bureau, the implementing agency of the project.

The project complements ongoing activities financed by the Trust Fund. These activities include the repair of 19 schools under the Emergency Recovery Project, the strengthening of the child protection and education system under the Child Resilience and Protection Project, and the support provided by R4CR (Civil Society Partnership for Resilience Project) to early childhood education and sports facilities. The new project will also collaborate with the government's Digital Leadership Team in the context of the national digital transformation strategy.

TRENDING

1
Apple's new low-cost iPad to launch with A14 Bionic CPU, USB-C connection: Report

Apple's new low-cost iPad to launch with A14 Bionic CPU, USB-C connection: R...

 United States
2
Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

South Africa
3
NASA citizen scientists turn to virtual reality to explore galaxy in a new way; present first discoveries

NASA citizen scientists turn to virtual reality to explore galaxy in a new w...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX project clears U.S. FAA environmental review; Pandemic stress may disrupt ovaries; blood tests may improve immunity assessment and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX project clears U.S. FAA environmental review; P...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022