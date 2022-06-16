Left Menu

EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks slide after big Fed hike, currencies struggle to keep gains

Most emerging market stocks fell on Thursday, with Asian equities leading the declines after the U.S. Federal Reserve delivered a steep interest rate hike, while currencies in the developing world struggled to retain gains against a firm dollar. The MSCI's index for EM equities fell more than 1%, now headed for its worst week since March as an early relief rally set off by the Fed proved to be short-lived.

Reuters | Updated: 16-06-2022 14:27 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 14:25 IST
Most emerging market stocks fell on Thursday, with Asian equities leading the declines after the U.S. Federal Reserve delivered a steep interest rate hike, while currencies in the developing world struggled to retain gains against a firm dollar.

The MSCI's index for EM equities fell more than 1%, now headed for its worst week since March as an early relief rally set off by the Fed proved to be short-lived. Markets were initially relieved by the U.S. central bank's move to increase lending rates by 75-basis-points, the largest hike in more than a quarter of a century, to stem a surge in inflation.

"Hopes that the Fed would hike at a less angry pace over the rest of the year was enough for the downtrodden buy-the-dippers to flock back into the market. Markets like their large rate-hikes to be rare and not well done," Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA wrote in a client note. "But in the EM space, Asian currencies booked only modest gains, and as the reality of a widening interest differential and slowing U.S. economy dawns, those gains are being reversed this morning."

China stocks shed 0.6% each, while Hong Kong shares fell 2.5%. The MSCI's index for developing world currencies edged 0.1% higher. The Turkish lira continued its losing streak to the ninth straight session, while Russia's rouble also weakened against the dollar.

Hungary's forint edged higher from record low territory after its central bank unexpectedly raised its one-week deposit rate by 50 bps to 7.25% at a weekly tender, stepping up its policy tightening to curb stubborn and rising inflation that is now running in double-digits. For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance in 2022, see http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance in 2022, see https://tmsnrt.rs/2OusNdX

