Russia-backed forces to reopen humanitarian corridor at Azot plant, separatist says
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 16-06-2022 14:30 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 14:27 IST
Russia-backed forces will reopen a humanitarian corridor for civilians to leave the Azot chemical plant in Sievierdonetsk, the Interfax news agency reported on Thursday citing a separatist leader.
Leonid Pasechnik, head of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic, said separatist forces had entered the plant - where Ukraine says hundreds of civilians are taking shelter - but had been unable to dislodge Ukrainian fighters from the factory, the Tass news agency reported.
