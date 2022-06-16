Left Menu

Russia-backed forces to reopen humanitarian corridor at Azot plant, separatist says

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 16-06-2022 14:30 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 14:27 IST
Russia-backed forces to reopen humanitarian corridor at Azot plant, separatist says
Leonid Pasechnik Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russia-backed forces will reopen a humanitarian corridor for civilians to leave the Azot chemical plant in Sievierdonetsk, the Interfax news agency reported on Thursday citing a separatist leader.

Leonid Pasechnik, head of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic, said separatist forces had entered the plant - where Ukraine says hundreds of civilians are taking shelter - but had been unable to dislodge Ukrainian fighters from the factory, the Tass news agency reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Apple's new low-cost iPad to launch with A14 Bionic CPU, USB-C connection: Report

Apple's new low-cost iPad to launch with A14 Bionic CPU, USB-C connection: R...

 United States
2
Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

South Africa
3
NASA citizen scientists turn to virtual reality to explore galaxy in a new way; present first discoveries

NASA citizen scientists turn to virtual reality to explore galaxy in a new w...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX project clears U.S. FAA environmental review; Pandemic stress may disrupt ovaries; blood tests may improve immunity assessment and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX project clears U.S. FAA environmental review; P...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022