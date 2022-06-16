Taking measures to ensure passengers follow Covid norms: DMRC amid spike in cases

Amid a spike in coronavirus cases, the DMRC has started adopting all necessary measures, including deploying flying squads, to ensure passengers abide by Covid protocols, officials said on Thursday.

Delhi reported more than 7,100 coronavirus cases in the last 10 days and the positivity rate has climbed from 1.92 per cent on June 7 to 7.01 per cent on June 15, according to official figures.

The capital on Wednesday recorded 1,375 Covid cases, the highest daily tally in a month, and zero death. Officials of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said flying squads have been deployed at metro stations to keep an eye on passengers who flout Covid norms.

''The flying squads are randomly checking passengers and ensuring people adhere to Covid-appropriate behaviour. Hand sanitizers are also being provided. Any additional guideline if directed by the DDMA, shall also be implemented,'' DMRC's Principal Executive Director Anuj Dayal told PTI.

Dayal said in May, 2,158 people were penalised for creating nuisance (section 59 of O&M act) and in the first week of June, over 500 passengers have been penalised under the same section.

DMRC officials said in a bid to raise awareness among people, several social media campaigns have also been launched by them.

''The Delhi Metro has also carried multiple campaigns on its official social media handles to raise awareness about the Covid situation. Announcements are also being made inside trains and in stations regarding the same,'' a DMRC spokesperson said.

