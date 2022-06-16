Left Menu

Amsterdam's Schiphol airport poised to cut summer flights -Telegraaf

EasyJet in Germany will drop around 12 flights per day to and from Berlin airport - a total of 1,000 - from June 1 to Aug. 31. Air France-KLM's budget subsidiary Transavia has said it will reduce its summer schedule by around 500 flights due to its own labour shortages.

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 16-06-2022 16:53 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 16:53 IST
Amsterdam's Schiphol airport poised to cut summer flights -Telegraaf
  • Country:
  • Guyana

Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport is set to cut the number of flights that it will be able to handle during the summer travel season in light of continuing labour shortages, De Telegraaf newspaper reported on Thursday. A spokesperson for the airport could not confirm the Telegraaf report, which cited political and industry sources.

"We are still in consultation with all the airlines and tour operators to see what details we can share about cancelling flights or fewer travellers at the airport," this summer, Dennis Muller said, adding the airport was expected to issue an update on Friday morning. "For now there is no news."

Airports around Europe have suffered from labour and logistics issues as passenger travel surged following the end of COVID-19 lockdowns. Airlines including Lufthansa and easyJet have already announced plans to reduce flights this summer. A spokesperson for KLM, the Dutch arm of Air France-KLM, said KLM would not comment until Schiphol discloses its plan.

Travel at Schiphol, one of Europe's busiest airports, has been disrupted frequently since April due to shortages of security workers and baggage handlers. Hundreds of flights have been cancelled, and long lines have become routine. In May, the airport said it was trying to push some traffic to regional airports and was considering a forced flight schedule reduction as a "last resort".

Germany's Lufthansa intends to cancel 900 domestic and European flights at its hubs in Frankfurt and Munich in July, on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, 5% of capacity. Its budget carrier Eurowings is dropping hundreds of flights for the same period. EasyJet in Germany will drop around 12 flights per day to and from Berlin airport - a total of 1,000 - from June 1 to Aug. 31.

Air France-KLM's budget subsidiary Transavia has said it will reduce its summer schedule by around 500 flights due to its own labour shortages.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Apple's new low-cost iPad to launch with A14 Bionic CPU, USB-C connection: Report

Apple's new low-cost iPad to launch with A14 Bionic CPU, USB-C connection: R...

 United States
2
Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

South Africa
3
NASA citizen scientists turn to virtual reality to explore galaxy in a new way; present first discoveries

NASA citizen scientists turn to virtual reality to explore galaxy in a new w...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX project clears U.S. FAA environmental review; Pandemic stress may disrupt ovaries; blood tests may improve immunity assessment and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX project clears U.S. FAA environmental review; P...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022