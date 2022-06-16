Left Menu

Hungary extends food and fuel price caps until Oct amid surging inflation -PM Orban

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 16-06-2022 17:47 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 17:19 IST
Hungary extends food and fuel price caps until Oct amid surging inflation -PM Orban
Viktor Orban Image Credit: Instagram (orbanviktor)
Hungary's government has extended a cap on some basic food and fuel prices until Oct. 1 while a cap on retail mortgage interest rates will remain in place until the end of the year, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on his Facebook page on Thursday.

Hungarian inflation rose into double-digit territory last month, while the forint sank to a new record low near 403 versus the euro this week, forcing the central bank to raise interest rates on Thursday.

