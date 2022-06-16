Centre of Excellence for Culinary Art launched at Manav Rachna in association with CCi Learning

Faridabad (Haryana) [India], June 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): Centre of Excellence for Culinary Art was launched at the Faculty of Hotel Management (FHM), Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies (MRIIRS) today. The centre has been established in collaboration with Creative Cuisine Inc. Learning, founded by Virender Handa and co-founded by Chef Kapil Middha. The Centre of Excellence is fully equipped with top-of-the-line equipment and a comprehensive collection of cooking essentials to prepare students for the industry. To start with, the centre is offering B.Sc. in Culinary Arts and will soon be launching an advanced diploma programme in the same genre.

The centre was inaugurated in the august presence of Dr Prashant Bhalla, President, Manav Rachna Educational Institutions (MREI); Dr Amit Bhalla, Vice President, MREI; Virender Handa, Founder, CCi; Chef Kapil Middha, Co-founder and Culinary Director, CCi; Master Chef Vicky Ratnani; Star Chef Osama Jalali, Star Chef Nishant Choubey; DG R.K. Anand, Dean, FHM, MRIIRS; Ritika Singh, Director, FHM; and other senior dignitaries from Manav Rachna. Dr Prashant Bhalla shared the glorious 25-year journey of Manav Rachna Educational Institutions whereas Dr Amit Bhalla brought the vision of culinary and hospitality to the limelight.

Chef Kapil Middha shared how CCi is committed to designing a beautiful experience for each and every guest, and shared his far-sighted vision in terms of the Centre of Excellence established at Manav Rachna with CCi as a Knowledge Partner. He shared, "CCi Learning aims to share the experience of Star Chefs with the students and faculty members wherein their expertise and knowledge will symbolize a shift in hospitality education." This was followed by an insightful Panel Discussion and a Career Talk by the Master Chefs: Chef Vicky Ratnani, Chef Kapil Middha, Chef Osama Jalali and Chef Nishant Choubey wherein they shared insights into career opportunities in culinary arts.

Along with the Master Chef guests, many renowned personalities from the industry were also present for the grand launch, namely Padma Shri Dr Pushpesh Pant: Noted Indian academic, food critic and historian, Kush Kapoor - CEO, Roseate Hotels and Resorts; Anshuman Malik - Co-founder, Harajuku Tokyo Cafe and Head of Business, Blueplate Hospitality; Rituraj Khanna - CEO, Q Events Pvt Ltd, Ravish Kapoor - Designer, Innovative Invitations; Ankur Chawla - FnB Professional, Entrepreneur, Sommelier, Author and TedX Speaker; Siddharth Malhotra - Head of Operations, Massive Restaurants Pvt Ltd; Chandan Ratra - Director, Katalyst Entertainment Pvt Ltd; Anshuman Sood - Founder, Home Chef Association of India and Food blogger; Rajesh Joon - AGM and Zonal Head, Rohtak zone at Haryana Tourism; Chef Sanjay Vij - Head Chef, Taj; Kirti Kumawat - Head Human Resource, Vivanta by Taj Surajkund; Sheetal Chadha - Director, Human Resources at Radisson Faridabad; Chef Sanjeev Kumar - Corporate Chef, United Group; Arti Agnihotri - Manager Learning and Development, South West Asia, Inter Continental Hotels Group; Shuvendu Banerjee - GM, The Crowne Plaza Today, New Delhi; Satbir Singh - Director of Studies, National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology Noida; Nishiganda Chitale - Training Head, Radisson Faridabad, Naresh Yadav - Owner, Sugar and Spice, Pllazio Hotel; Vikas Gupta - Associate Director Learning and Development Radisson, Blu Greater Noida; Chef Janeya - Co-founder, HolyBelly Food Boutique and Praaline's Organic Bakeshop. Dr Prashant Bhalla shared, "Manav Rachna is an education hub known for its academic excellence and industry exposure through a multitude of Industry Knowledge Partners that facilitate top-notch learning, training and research benefits. Courses in collaboration with International Universities offer a chance for students to explore global learning opportunities which prepares them to succeed in the global job market. With CCi Learning as our new Knowledge Partner for Culinary Arts Programme, we are assured of the benefits our students will be getting in terms of expert knowledge and skill-based training from the Master Chefs of the industry. The programme offered at Manav Rachna has been designed with the best in the industry along with the state-of-the-art infrastructure created especially to support the holistic learning of our students."

Applauding the top-notch facilities and infrastructure at the Centre of Excellence for Culinary Art, Master Chef Vicky Ratnani stated that culinary cooking is a skill-based art learnt over a period of time through right guidance and immense perseverance. I am glad to see this state-of-the-art set-up for learning culinary art at Manav Rachna in association with CCi Learning, which will prove to be a great value addition for hospitality enthusiasts.

