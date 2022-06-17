Mahindra Group appoints Abanti Sankaranarayanan as Chief Group Public Affairs Officer

Mahindra Group on Friday announced the appointment of Abanti Sankaranarayanan as Chief Group Public Affairs Officer, joining the group's executive board.

She will assume the role from July 1, 2022 and will lead group public affairs (India and international), group sustainability and the group risk and economist functions.

She will be a part of the Group Executive Board reporting to Mahindra Group Managing Director and CEO Anish Shah, it said in a statement.

Sankaranarayanan was the Chief Strategy and Corporate Affairs Officer and Member – Executive Committee at Diageo India before joining the new role.

She will take over the Group Public Affairs portfolio from Manoj Chugh, President, Group Public Affairs, who will be retiring on April 1, 2023, the statement added.

Commenting on the appointment, Shah said,''Abanti is an accomplished business leader with vast experience across corporate affairs, social impact, strategy and managing large businesses. I am confident that she will be able to build the functions and help us in achieving our goals.'' At Mahindra Group, he said,''Public policy and sustainability are pivotal and we are committed to leading ESG globally. It is paramount that we engage with all our relevant stakeholders proactively and effectively. This is a diversified role, which needs a seasoned leader to manage multiple stakeholders.'' Before her stint at Diageo, Sankaranarayanan served as a member of the Tata Administrative Service (TAS) cadre since 1992 in various general management and marketing roles, across Tata Global Beverages (India & UK), the Taj Group of Hotels (India & the US), Tata Housing and Tata Finance, the statement said.

