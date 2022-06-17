Left Menu

China stock exchanges publish rules for convertible bond trading

The two exchanges said in statements that investors participating in the market should have at least two years of experience in securities trading and hold average daily capital in their accounts of at least 100 thousand yuan ($14,920). Shenzhen Stock Exchange also it will limit daily price movements to within 20% from the second day a convertible bond is listed.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 17-06-2022 15:56 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 15:44 IST
China stock exchanges publish rules for convertible bond trading
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • China

China's Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges published rules on Friday to discourage speculation in convertible bonds. The two exchanges said in statements that investors participating in the market should have at least two years of experience in securities trading and hold average daily capital in their accounts of at least 100 thousand yuan ($14,920).

Shenzhen Stock Exchange also it will limit daily price movements to within 20% from the second day a convertible bond is listed. ($1 = 6.7023 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in drinking water; Ancient DNA solves mystery over the origin of medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in dri...

 Global
3
Air India decides to procure Airbus A350 aircraft; first plane's delivery likely by March 2023

Air India decides to procure Airbus A350 aircraft; first plane's delivery li...

 India
4
Sanctions on Russia already hitting remittance-dependent countries in Central Asia: IOM

Sanctions on Russia already hitting remittance-dependent countries in Centra...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022