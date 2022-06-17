Left Menu

Eurovision 2023 cannot go ahead in Ukraine - EBU

Reuters | London | Updated: 17-06-2022 16:16 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 16:08 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@Eurovision)
The 2023 Eurovision Song Contest cannot be held in Ukraine given the ongoing war in the European country, the European Broadcasting Union said Friday, adding that it was in talks with the BBC to host it in the United Kingdom. "The security and operational guarantees required for a broadcaster to host, organize and produce the Eurovision Song Contest under the ESC Rules cannot be fulfilled by UA:PBC," ESC said on Twitter.

"The EBU would like to thank (Ukraine's public broadcaster) UA:PBC for their wholehearted cooperation and commitment in exploring all scenarios in the weeks since Kalush Orchestra's win on 14 May in Turin and share their sadness and disappointment that next year's Contest cannot be held in Ukraine." Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra won this year's contest last month, with the United Kingdom's entry coming second.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

