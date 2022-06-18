Binomo Presents iTrade, a Trading Contest With Hot Prizes, 6 iPhones 13

Hyderabad, Telangana, India – Business Wire India Participants can trade on Binomo for eхtra income and to win brand-new smartphones.

From 16 to 29 June Binomo will be hosting an iTrade contest.

The event takes place in two stages. First one runs from 16 to 22 June. And the second stage is from 23 to 29 June. The first stage winners will be selected on June 23 and on July 1 of the second one. The total number of winners in the iTrade is 6 (six) people. The organizer notifies the winners using the contact details provided in the personal account on the Binomo platform.

All users who registered in June are automatically participating in the iTrade contest. To participate in iTrade, users need to switch to a real Binomo account.

The conditions of the iTrade contest are to make 15 trades per day on a real account with a minimum amount of each trade of 300 INR /$5/ €5 Making 15 trades every day for a week will maximize chances of winning an iPhone 13.

Traders can participate in either one stage or two at once to increase their possibilities.

More information can be found on the iTrade contest page.

About Binomo Binomo was launched in 2014 and is one of the world's top FTT platforms. The service offers trading on 70+ assets and a demo account to practice risk free with ready-to-use strategies. There is a support chat and 100+ articles in the Help Center available to users. Binomo has mobile apps available in all popular app markets.

Binomo is a category A member of the Financial Commission that operates in 130+ countries and helps almost 1 million active traders on the financial market every day. Tournaments are the hallmark of the platform and 300+ events take place on Binomo annually.

For more details, visit the Binomo website.

