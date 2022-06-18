Man killed after being hit by train in Jammu

A 40-year-old unidentified man was killed after being hit by a train on the outskirts of Jammu on Saturday, an official of the Government Railway Police said.

The man was hit by Shalimar Express on the railway track near Channi around 8.30 am and he died on the spot, the official said.

The body was shifted to Government Medical College (GMC) for post-mortem and identification.

