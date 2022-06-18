Foreign currencies seized from women passengers

Foreign currencies amounting to Rs 34.76 lakh were seized from three women passengers ahead of their departure to Colombo, the Customs Department said on Saturday.

Acting on specific inputs, the department sleuths intercepted the passengers, all hailing from Tamil Nadu, and detected US dollars in the denomination of 100 totalling Rs 34.76 lakh that was concealed in their baggage, a press release said.PTI VIJ NVG NVG

