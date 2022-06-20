Left Menu

Large potential for employment of Agniveers in corporate sector: Mahindra

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra on Monday expressed dismay over the violence against the Centres Agnipath scheme while asserting that the farm equipment to aerospace conglomerate welcomes the opportunity to recruit trained, capable and young people under the programme.Expressing his opinion on the scheme to recruit youths between the age of 17 and-a-half and 23 years for a four-year tenure in defence services amid widespread violence across states against it, he said there is a large potential for employment of Agniveers in the corporate sector.Saddened by the violence around the Agneepath program.

Large potential for employment of Agniveers in corporate sector: Mahindra
Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra on Monday expressed dismay over the violence against the Centre's Agnipath scheme while asserting that the farm equipment to aerospace conglomerate welcomes the opportunity to recruit trained, capable and young people under the program.

Expressing his opinion on the scheme to recruit youths between the age of 17 and-a-half and 23 years for a four-year tenure in defense services amid widespread violence across states against it, he said there is a large potential for employment of ''Agniveers'' in the corporate sector.

''Saddened by the violence around the #Agneepath program. When the scheme was mooted last year I stated-& I repeat-the discipline & skills Agniveers gain will make them eminently employable,'' Mahindra tweeted.

He further said,'' The Mahindra Group welcomes the opportunity to recruit such trained, capable young people.'' When asked by a Twitter user on what post will be given by the Mahindra Group to Agniveers, he responded, ''Large potential for employment of Agniveers in the Corporate Sector. With leadership, teamwork & physical training, Agniveers provide market-ready professional solutions to industry, covering the full spectrum from operations to administration & supply chain management.'' Under the scheme, 25 percent of the recruits would be retained for regular service and others would retire without gratuity and pension benefits. However, there have been violent protests in several states against the scheme since it was announced last week.

The Railways had said several trains were affected due to the protests. A number of opposition political parties and a significant number of military experts have also slammed the scheme saying it will adversely impact the functioning of the armed forces.

TVS Motor Company Managing Director Sudarshan Venu had on Friday said the 'Agnipath' scheme will have a significant positive impact on the society, and contribute greatly to nation-building.

''Agniveers will play a key role in furthering economic growth and strengthening society in the coming years,'' Venu had said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

