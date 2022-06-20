Left Menu

Agnipath protests: Railways cancels 529 trains

More than 500 trains were canceled on Monday with operations again disrupted by protests against the Agnipath defense recruitment scheme. While 539 trains were affected, 529 trains were canceled, including 181 mail express trains and 348 passengers trains, the Railways said in a statement. The Railways also partially canceled four mail express trains.

Updated: 20-06-2022 12:07 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 12:06 IST
Agnipath protests: Railways cancels 529 trains
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI


