Agnipath protests: Railways cancels 529 trains

More than 500 trains were canceled on Monday with operations again disrupted by protests against the Agnipath defense recruitment scheme. While 539 trains were affected, 529 trains were canceled, including 181 mail/express trains and 348 passengers trains, the Railways said in a statement. The Railways also partially canceled four mail/express trains.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)