Germany says working with Poland, Romania on freeing stuck Ukrainian grain

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 20-06-2022 13:39 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 13:32 IST
Germany says working with Poland, Romania on freeing stuck Ukrainian grain
Annalena Baerbock Image Credit: Wikipedia
Germany supports Poland and Romania in adapting their railways to enable the export of millions of tonnes of grain stuck in Ukraine due to a Russian sea blockade, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Monday.

"The railway tracks need to be modernized, we need the right cargo wagons - the German government is working on this with many other actors," she said as she arrived for a meeting with her European Union counterparts in Luxembourg.

"It is clear that, in the end, we will certainly not be able to get out all grain but if we even just manage to free part of it, on various routes, then this will help as we are facing this global challenge."

