Left Menu

VIL board meeting on Jun 22 to consider up to Rs 500 cr fundraising from Voda Group

This will result in the government holds about a 33 percent stake in the company. Sources at the Department of Telecommunications DoT said that VILs equity conversion proposal is in the final stages, and required approvals on the same are expected as early as 7-10 days.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-06-2022 14:14 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 14:07 IST
VIL board meeting on Jun 22 to consider up to Rs 500 cr fundraising from Voda Group
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Vodafone Idea's Board is scheduled to meet on June 22, to consider and approve a proposal for raising funds to the tune of Rs 500 crore.

The fundraising will be through the issuance of equity shares or convertible warrants on a preferential basis to one or more entities belonging to Vodafone Group (one of the promoters of the company).

''... A meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 22nd June 2022... to consider a proposal for raising of funds aggregating up to Rs 500 crore, by way of issuance of equity shares and/or convertible warrants on a preferential basis to one or more entities belonging to Vodafone Group (one of the promoters of the company),'' VIL said in a filing to BSE on Sunday evening.

The move comes as the Indian telecom market is poised for a 5G spectrum auction and subsequent rollout of new-age offerings.

Following the September reforms announced by the Centre, debt-ridden Vodafone Idea (VIL) had opted for converting about Rs 16,000 crore interest dues liability payable to the government, into equity. This will result in the government holding about a 33 percent stake in the company.

Sources at the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) said that VIL's equity conversion proposal is in the final stages, and required approvals on the same are expected as early as 7-10 days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Socially isolated people have differently wired brains and poorer cognition – new research

Socially isolated people have differently wired brains and poorer cognition ...

 China
2
2 held for rape, murder of tribal girl found dead at farm in Maha

2 held for rape, murder of tribal girl found dead at farm in Maha

 India
3
Cerebellum contributes to higher cognitive functions: Study

Cerebellum contributes to higher cognitive functions: Study

 United States
4
Study discovers receptor that may reduce necessity for chemo and radiation pre-T cell therapy

Study discovers receptor that may reduce necessity for chemo and radiation p...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022