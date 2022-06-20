8 people stuck in cable car in Himachal Pradesh's Parwanoo

Shimla, Jun 20 (PTI) Eight people are stranded in a cable car at Parwanoo Timber Trail in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district after a technical snag, a state disaster management official said on Monday.

According to the superintendent of police, Solan, another cable car trolley has been deployed to rescue them.

The technical team of the Timber Trail operator has been deployed and a police team is monitoring the situation, the SP added.

