Canon announces alliance with Multichoice Talent Factory to promote creative art of filmmaking

Canon Central and North Africa announced its alliance with Multichoice Talent Factory (MTF) to promote the creative art of filmmaking through a series of workshops and trainings for the 2021/22 MTF cohort of students. The MTF Academy is an education programme that develops emerging TV and film talent in Africa, through an accredited 12-month immersion programme including both theory and hands-on experience in cinematography, editing, audio production and storytelling.

"The MultiChoice Talent Factory partnership with Canon is an exciting and important opportunity for the African film & TV industry. These training sessions enable us to equip industry professionals with practical and time-relevant skills. Most African film-makers and content creators are self-taught, and access to masters and technical skills development is hard to attain – therefore collaborations such as these are crucial for upskilling and development of the industry." -Nwabisa Matyumza, MultiChoice Talent Factory Director

Canon continues to roll out its several creative initiatives that are focused on promoting job opportunities and future livelihoods for the young population in Africa to enhance and support their skill sets, under its prodigious Miraisha programme. Falling under the umbrella of Canon's wide-spread Miraisha initiatives, the company plans to support MTF Academy students to hone their filmmaking and technical skills through a three-month series of workshops that focus on developing a strong foundation of technical know-how, filmmaking basics and introduction to different cameras and lens types.

Nurturing the Next Generation

"Our endeavor through this association with Multichoice Talent Factory is to nurture the already kindled spirit of creativity in the MTF academy students, through a series of trainings that will set a strong foundation for them when they're ready to step into the professional world. The workshops are planned and structured in a manner that will provide students with an exposure to a compressive overview and understanding of the actual products which are being used across the industry by leading professionals. Such trainings are paramount in developing the right technical guidance needed to score creative opportunities when starting fresh in the industry. We are excited for the students to get the best insights from industry experts through these sessions." - Amine Djouahra, Director of Sales and Marketing, Canon Central and North Africa.

The company plans to take these training courses in time from a virtual set-up to a physical in-person set-up, based on the safety compliance guidelines for the COVID-19 pandemic. The trainings will encompass a total of 60 students from 13 different African countries with physical trainings taking place in the hub countries at the MTF Academies in Nigeria, Kenya and Zambia.

Taking the Training to the Next Level

The training programme will kick off with an introductory session on the brand and the best-in-class technological line-up catered for photographers and filmmakers along with technical training on other Canon products. Moving into the physical training, the students will have the opportunity to get hands-on training whilst delving deep into filmmaking incorporating a thorough overview into DSLR and Mirrorless, XA & XF and Cinema EOS Filmmaking Cameras along with other sessions on the art of shooting.

Mastering the Art

In a bid to further encourage the art of filmmaking, Canon has organized four Miraisha Masterclasses that will be open to the general public as well as MTF alumni. These classes will be based on various industry topics and cover introductions to video and lens basics along with some advanced classes, thereby providing people with an opportunity to learn the basics when it comes to technical aspects of filmmaking, as well as have the option to do the advanced workshops. The Masterclasses will commence in June 2022 and continue through August 2022.

(With Inputs from APO)