Tekno Point's new CX Development Center inaugurated by Adobe India MD

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 20 (ANI/PRNewswire): Tekno Point, an Award-winning Digital Experience Partner, on Thursday inaugurated its latest CX Development Center located in Mumbai, further reinforcing its position as one of the largest Adobe Experience Manager (AEM) partner in the region. The new CX development centre will enable Tekno Point to meet the growing needs for a reliable Adobe Digital Experience partner in India and the region with the ability to scale and agility to drive faster outcomes.

The CX Development centre was inaugurated by Prativa Mohapatra, Vice President & Managing Director, Adobe India, along with Himanshu Mody, Founder and CEO, Tekno Point and Yash, CTO, Tekno Point. "As Adobe's business continues to grow in the current digital economy, we see partners playing a key role in furthering our go-to-market strategy and driving customer success. Tekno Point has been a strategic partner for Adobe over the years, and we congratulate them on the opening of their all-new CX Development Center in Mumbai. We're optimistic that this development and our long-term collaboration will continue to deliver immense value to customers," said Prativa Mohapatra, Managing Director, Adobe India.

Tekno Point has been consecutively awarded the Adobe Digital Experience Emerging Partner of the Year, APAC in 2022 and 2021. With over 20 Adobe Experience Manager Go-lives over the last 36 months, Tekno Point has been a reliable Adobe partner to enterprises across industry verticals in Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, NBFC, Retail & Manufacturing - Paints, Tyres, Cement to derive the best value from their Adobe investments. "While DXP market is forecasted to grow at a 12-13 per cent CAGR globally, Asia Pacific is expected to grow the fastest among all regions. Tekno Point's Experience Engineering expertise with Adobe Experience Cloud will help these enterprises realize faster time to market and help them leapfrog their digital capabilities into the cookie-less and hyper-personalised future. Our new centre is a great example of our continued commitment to Adobe partnership," said Himanshu Mody, Founder and CEO, Tekno Point.

"Proximity to our existing development centre provides the perfect collaborative environment for our teams to learn, grow and consistently drive innovative solutions for our customers. With this new centre, we stand true to our commitment to keeping providing the reliability, agility and scale that our customers need," said Yash Mody, CTO, Tekno Point. Tekno Point has been an Adobe solution partner for 16 years. Tekno Point's award-winning expertise has helped brands deliver personalized customer experiences that change with the speed of business - at scale. Tekno Point enables business, digital and IT leaders deliver faster time to market & accelerate continuous innovation driven by in-depth analytics and hyper-personalization capabilities. Our in-house API accelerators help brands expand the possibilities to deliver a truly omnichannel experience to their consumers.

