Saera Electric Auto starts production at Bawal plant in Haryana

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-06-2022 19:56 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 19:56 IST
Electric vehicle maker Saera Electric Auto Pvt Ltd (SEAPL) has commenced production at its Bawal plant in Haryana, which it acquired from American cult bike maker Harley Davidson.

The firm, which first introduced e-rickshaw under the Mayuri brand, is producing e-rickshaws and e-carts at the plant spread across five acres, where it has invested over Rs 350 crore, SEAPL said in a statement.

''Our new plant at Bawal, in addition to our existing plant at Bhiwadi in Rajasthan, will further enhance the growth of our manufacturing capacity; thereby catering to the increasing demand for greener transportation in the country,'' SEAPL Managing Director Nitin Kapoor said in a statement.

He further said the new plant has a production capacity of two lakh units of electric two-wheelers and 36,000 units of electric three-wheelers in a year.

The company also manufactures popular low-speed e-scooters under the brand 'Yogo Bikes'.

Earlier this year, the company had also entered into a partnership with LML Electric to manufacture the latter's electric two-wheelers at the Bawal plant.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

