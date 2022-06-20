Maha: Warkari killed, 2 injured in truck accident in Pune

A warkari (devotee of Lord Vitthal) was killed and two others were injured on Monday evening after they were hit by a container truck in Talawade in Pune's Pimpri Chinchwad area, a police official said.

The accident took place near Kanbay Chowk and the container truck driver has been detained, the Dehu Road police station official said.

On Sunday, a 'warkari' was killed and 22 others were injured after a vegetable-laden tempo rammed into their tractor-trolley on Pune-Bengaluru highway in Satara district.

Warkaris are devotees who take part in the annual 'palkhi' procession as part of the 'wari' tradition under which the 'padukas' (holy footwear) of saints Tukaram and Dnyaneshwar are taken to Pandharpur in Solapur district.

