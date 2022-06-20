Left Menu

Maha: Warkari killed, 2 injured in truck accident in Pune

PTI | Pune | Updated: 20-06-2022 20:59 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 20:59 IST
Maha: Warkari killed, 2 injured in truck accident in Pune
  • Country:
  • India

A warkari (devotee of Lord Vitthal) was killed and two others were injured on Monday evening after they were hit by a container truck in Talawade in Pune's Pimpri Chinchwad area, a police official said.

The accident took place near Kanbay Chowk and the container truck driver has been detained, the Dehu Road police station official said.

On Sunday, a 'warkari' was killed and 22 others were injured after a vegetable-laden tempo rammed into their tractor-trolley on Pune-Bengaluru highway in Satara district.

Warkaris are devotees who take part in the annual 'palkhi' procession as part of the 'wari' tradition under which the 'padukas' (holy footwear) of saints Tukaram and Dnyaneshwar are taken to Pandharpur in Solapur district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Socially isolated people have differently wired brains and poorer cognition – new research

Socially isolated people have differently wired brains and poorer cognition ...

 China
2
2 held for rape, murder of tribal girl found dead at farm in Maha

2 held for rape, murder of tribal girl found dead at farm in Maha

 India
3
NASA's flying telescope SOFIA returns to New Zealand to better observe celestial objects

NASA's flying telescope SOFIA returns to New Zealand to better observe celes...

 New Zealand
4
Cerebellum contributes to higher cognitive functions: Study

Cerebellum contributes to higher cognitive functions: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022