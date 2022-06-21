PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 21

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Rolls-Royce offers workers 2,000 pounds to help ease cost of living crisis https://on.ft.com/3n12qj1 - Activist shareholder Nelson Peltz in tussle with insurgent investors https://on.ft.com/3N7doOq

- EY break-up plan could pay partners up to $8mn apiece in shares https://on.ft.com/3b3ISYk - UK to cut red tape around post-Brexit quality assurance mark https://on.ft.com/3HEIPOY

Overview - Britain's aero engine maker Rolls-Royce is to give 2,000 pounds as a one-off payment to 14,000 of its UK workers in the latest sign of employers reacting to the cost of living crisis.

- A London-listed fund linked to Nelson Peltz's Trian Fund Management has come under pressure from a group of investors seeking to shake up its board "to improve governance and restore trust." - EY's plan to split its audit and advisory operations is set to hand partners shares worth up to $8 million each.

- British government on Monday announced plans to reduce the bureaucratic demands associated with the introduction of a new post-Brexit "UKCA" safety and quality assurance mark. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)