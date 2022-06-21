Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 21

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Rolls-Royce offers workers 2,000 pounds to help ease cost of living crisis https://on.ft.com/3n12qj1 - Activist shareholder Nelson Peltz in tussle with insurgent investors https://on.ft.com/3N7doOq

- EY break-up plan could pay partners up to $8mn apiece in shares https://on.ft.com/3b3ISYk - UK to cut red tape around post-Brexit quality assurance mark https://on.ft.com/3HEIPOY

Overview - Britain's aero engine maker Rolls-Royce is to give 2,000 pounds as a one-off payment to 14,000 of its UK workers in the latest sign of employers reacting to the cost of living crisis.

- A London-listed fund linked to Nelson Peltz's Trian Fund Management has come under pressure from a group of investors seeking to shake up its board "to improve governance and restore trust." - EY's plan to split its audit and advisory operations is set to hand partners shares worth up to $8 million each.

- British government on Monday announced plans to reduce the bureaucratic demands associated with the introduction of a new post-Brexit "UKCA" safety and quality assurance mark. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

