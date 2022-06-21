Left Menu

Go First to resume Srinagar-Sharjah direct flight from June end

Go First will resume scheduled direct flights between Kashmir and Sharjah from the end of June 2022, it said in the statement.The airline said it will also introduce five additional direct flights to and from Srinagar to Delhi and two additional flights between Leh and Delhi in order to cater to the additional demand from the upcoming Amarnath Yatra from June 30.With the enhanced connectivity, these new flights will be offering travel options to the pilgrims, it said.

Go First to resume Srinagar-Sharjah direct flight from June end
Go First on Tuesday said it will resume scheduled direct flights between Kashmir and Sharjah by the end of this month.

''The airline has recently received the bilateral rights to operate five flights per week on the Srinagar-Sharjah-Srinagar route and the final approval is awaited,'' the airline said in a statement.

The airline had started the Srinagar-Sharjah flight on October 23 last year, reconnecting Jammu and Kashmir with the United Arab Emirates after 11 years. Union Home Minister Amit Shah had inaugurated the flight. Go First will resume scheduled direct flights between Kashmir and Sharjah from the end of June 2022, it said in the statement.

The airline said it will also introduce five additional direct flights to and from Srinagar to Delhi and two additional flights between Leh and Delhi in order to cater to the additional demand from the upcoming Amarnath Yatra from June 30.

With the enhanced connectivity, these new flights will be offering travel options to the pilgrims, it said. Fo First currently operates nine flights daily between Delhi and Srinagar and five flights daily between Delhi and Leh.

''Go First is honored to resume services between Srinagar and Sharjah. The service will improve international connectivity and cater to international travel. The Amarnath Yatra is commencing soon and we will make every effort to ensure a hassle-free and delightful travel experience for the pilgrims,'' Kaushik Khona, Chief Executive Officer, Go First said.

