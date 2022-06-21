Left Menu

Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrests IAS officer Sanjay Popli in graft case

Complainant Sanjay Kumar of Karnal in Haryana, a government contractor with a firm under the name of Dikhadala Cooperative Society Limited, in his complaint, said that Sanjay Popli, during his posting as Chief Executive Officer CEO at Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board in connivance with his Assistant Secretary Sandeep Wats had allegedly demanded bribe to clear the tender for Rs 7.30 crore.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 21-06-2022 16:24 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 16:03 IST
Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrests IAS officer Sanjay Popli in graft case
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau has arrested IAS officer Sanjay Popli in a graft case for allegedly demanding a bribe in exchange of clearing tenders for laying a sewerage pipeline in Nawanshahr. His alleged conduit identified as Sandeep Wats has also been rounded up from Jalandhar, an official statement said here on Tuesday. Both the arrests were made on Monday. Complainant Sanjay Kumar of Karnal in Haryana, a government contractor with a firm under the name of Dikhadala Cooperative Society Limited, in his complaint, said that Sanjay Popli, during his posting as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board in connivance with his Assistant Secretary Sandeep Wats had allegedly demanded bribe to clear the tender for Rs 7.30 crore. He said that on January 12, Wats demanded a bribe of Rs 7 lakh (1 percent of Rs 7 crores project) for tender allotment on behalf of Popli. ''Scared, he (Kumar) drew Rs 3.5 lakh from his bank account and handed it over to Sandeep Wats in a car at Sector-20, Chandigarh,'' said the statement quoting a spokesperson of the Vigilance Bureau. After receiving the amount Wats intimated Popli about the same and took Rs 50,000 for himself.

However, Kumar had refused to give the remaining Rs 3.5 lakh being demanded by Wats repeatedly. He had also made a video recording of the entire conversation and submitted it to the vigilance bureau, said the spokesperson. Based on the complainant's statement and the video evidence, a case has been registered against Popli and Wats for allegedly demanding a bribe of one percent for allotment of tender and receiving Rs 3.5 lakh as bribe money.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA launches new information system for workers in industrial processes

IAEA launches new information system for workers in industrial processes

Global
2
Hubble telescope snaps massive galaxy cluster in Ursa Major

Hubble telescope snaps massive galaxy cluster in Ursa Major

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: N.Korea deploys national medical teams to battle intestinal epidemic; China reports 109 new COVID cases for June 19 vs 159 days earlier and more

Health News Roundup: N.Korea deploys national medical teams to battle intest...

 Global
4
China says it tested missile-interception system

China says it tested missile-interception system

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022